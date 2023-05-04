Major new housing project for Crosby

EAST HARRIS COUNTY – A new community of almost 1,000 homes is planned for the Crosby area, on the east side of Lake Houston.

Meritage Homes has acquired 241 acres near FM 2100 and Foley Road for its Sundance Cove community, the company announced. About 30 miles northeast of downtown Houston, the community will offer houses with starting prices in the low $200,000s.

This site had been scheduled for development by other companies several years ago, but due to the economy and Covid pandemic they declined to proceed, and the land was available for Meritage.

Meritage Homes, the Scottsdale, Ariz.-based builder, which builds in 37 communities in the Houston area, will offer one- and two-story homes of about 1,300 to 3,000 square feet. Model homes are expected to open in late summer. Meritage will be the only builder in the community, which will take several years to complete, according to the company.

Sundance Cove will be a welcome addition for the region, which has been popular among residents who grew up in Crosby and surrounding areas, said David Jarvis, a principal at John Burns Research and Consulting, which tracks U.S. housing markets.“The existing communities are rapidly building out,” Jarvis said. “There hasn’t been enough new development coming on to replace them.”

Sundance Cove will offer amenities such as trails, a swimming pool, splash pad and recreation center. Students will attend Crosby ISD schools. Homes will be available on three lot sizes, from 40 to 50 feet wide and 120 feet deep.

“The homes here will offer some of the most requested features, including granite countertops, upgraded cabinets and backsplashes, covered patios and pendant lighting,” Meritage Homes Houston Division President Kyle Davison said in an announcement.

Home sales have been gaining momentum in Houston and other markets since December, Jarvis said. Builders have helped by offering incentives, such as buying down mortgage rates to reduce monthly payments. “The market has really recovered from that summer and fall slump last year,” Jarvis said.