From pews to pour-overs: 7 Brew Coffee plans $1.5 million Crosby location

By David Taylor Managing Editor

CROSBY, Texas — A property along FM 2100 that welcomed churchgoers for decades could soon serve a very different kind of congregation— coffee lovers.

Drive-thru beverage chain 7 Brew Coffee is planning a new location at 14035 FM 2100, according to a state filing. The estimated $1.5 million project would transform the longtime church site into a compact, drive-thru-only destination serving coffee, flavored energy drinks, chillers and other customizable beverages.

Plans call for a 510-square-foot prefabricated building, a walk-in cooler, drive-thru canopies and a trash enclosure. The small footprint is consistent with 7 Brew’s fast-service model: customers remain in their vehicles, while employees prepare and deliver drinks from inside the stand. No public indoor or outdoor dining space is included in the filing.

Construction is scheduled to begin Nov. 30, 2026, with completion projected for Feb. 28, 2027. Those dates represent the applicant’s proposed timeline and do not confirm when work will begin or when the location will open.

The development would bring a striking change to a roughly 3.69-acre tract with deep roots in Crosby’s religious community.

Property records describe an existing 12,254-squarefoot religious building constructed in 1975 for then Crosby Assembly of God Church, suggesting the site has served as church property for more than half a century.

Over the years, three church names have been associated with the address: Crosby Assembly of God, Grace Fellowship Assembly of God and The Little Country Church, a ministry of Holy Wild Ministries.

While it began in the 1970s as Crosby Assembly of God, the property subsequently became home to The Little Country Church under Holy Wild Ministries, which acquired the site in October 2012. The church had a longstanding presence in the community until January 2026 when Pastor Jerry Hovater’s congregation sold the property and refocused on their campus in New Caney, Texas.

The property was originally owned in 1949 by the McKinney family.

Property databases show Holy Wild Ministries transferred the site to an unidentified buyer in January 2026, clearing the way for the proposed commercial redevelopment.

If completed as filed, the project will turn a place long associated with Sunday services into one built around morning commutes— trading pews and pulpits for espresso shots and drive-thru lanes while opening a new chapter for a familiar Crosby property.