Voters overwhelmingly reject Crosby school bonds, Huffman tax-rate proposal

By David Taylor Managing Editor

CROSBY — Voters overwhelmingly rejected both Crosby ISD bond propositions and Huffman ISD’s proposed operating tax-rate increase in the Nov. 3 election, leaving the neighboring school districts to reassess how they will address facility needs and financial pressures.

According to unofficial results, Crosby’s Proposition A, a $98.28 million proposal for a new elementary school and districtwide improvements, failed with 69.46% voting against it and 30.54% in favor. Proposition B, which sought $110 million to replace Crosby Middle School, was defeated with 68.58% opposed and 31.42% supporting it.

In Huffman, voters rejected Proposition A, the district’s Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election, or VATRE, with 4,835 votes against and 1,675 in favor. Opposition accounted for 74.27% of the vote, compared with 25.73% supporting the measure.

The measures addressed different needs: Crosby sought authorization for school construction and capital improvements, while Huffman sought additional recurring revenue for daily operations. Neither district received the voter approval it requested.

Crosby’s construction plans turned down.

Crosby trustees voted unanimously Aug. 17 to call the two-proposition bond election. The proposal followed a yearlong review by a Long-Range Planning Team composed of parents, staff, students, business leaders and residents who examined enrollment projections, facility conditions and financial capacity.

Proposition A would have funded a new elementary campus initially serving approximately 750 students in prekindergarten through fifth grade, with core facilities designed for future capacity of up to 950 students. It also included roof and building-envelope work, heating and cooling system replacements, safety and security upgrades, technology infrastructure, and traffic, parking and drainage improvements across the district.

Proposition B would have replaced Crosby Middle School, built in 1974. Previous reporting cited district estimates putting repairs to the existing campus at close to $40 million.

The proposed replacement school would have served 1,100 seventh- and eighth-grade students, with capacity planned for 1,500 students in grades six through eight.

Following the election, Superintendent Dr. Paula Patterson thanked residents for participating and said the district would respect their decision.

“We know our community cares deeply about its schools, even when people have different ideas about the best path forward,” Patterson said. “We respect the decision of our voters, and our commitment to our students and staff hasn’t changed.”

The district said it will continue evaluating the facility conditions and enrollment projections behind the proposals, including ongoing engineering investigations and a comprehensive assessment of Crosby Middle School.

Without the bond funding, administrators will review available resources, reassess priorities and work with trustees to determine how to address existing facilities and future enrollment.

“Our schools are still here, our students are still learning, and our teachers and staff are still showing up for them every day,” Patterson said. “We have challenges to work through, but we’ll face them together, make thoughtful decisions, and keep our community informed along the way.”

Huffman voters reject operating revenue increase:

Huffman’s VATRE sought approval for three additional cents on the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate. District officials projected that the measure would generate approximately $2 million in additional recurring annual revenue to help reduce the budget deficit, support employee compensation, protect instructional programs and maintain daily operations.

Unlike a bond election, the VATRE would not have authorized new construction debt. Its revenue could have supported ongoing expenses such as salaries, utilities, transportation, instructional programs and school safety.

The district’s published tax information listed a total school tax rate of $1.0637 per $100 of taxable property value if the measure passed, compared with $1.0337 if it failed.

Huffman officials had emphasized that the district’s voter-approved 2023 bond and the VATRE served separate purposes. Bond funding pays for approved capital projects and cannot simply be transferred into the operating budget to cover day-to-day expenses.

After the defeat, Superintendent Angeles Perez said the district would continue reviewing expenditures and looking for ways to reduce costs.

“While the proposition did not pass, we respect the decision of our voters and appreciate the care and commitment our community has for its schools,” Perez said.

“We recognize that difficult decisions may lie ahead, but our priority will remain supporting student learning and protecting the educational experiences that make Huffman ISD special.”

Perez said financial updates would continue through monthly board highlights, district communications and the financial transparency webpage, with an emphasis on making the information clearer and more accessible.

“Our commitment to Huffman ISD students has not changed,” she said.

Neither district’s postelection statement identified a replacement ballot proposal or a specific list of cuts. Crosby’s next steps center on facilities and enrollment planning, while Huffman will continue examining spending and operating priorities following voters’ decisive rejection of additional tax revenue.

Huffman voters also elected Vernon Reed to Position 1 as school trustee. Reed defeated Lori Freshour in a tight race with Reed garnering 2,786 (51.28%) of the vote to Freshour’s 2,647 (48.72%). They also returned Luke Hight, Position 2, and Ray Burt, Position 3, to the board. Both ran unopposed.