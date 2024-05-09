Barbers Hill Bank is top team in Mont Belvieu Area

Chamber of Commerce Open Golf Tournament

MONT BELVIEU – The #MBAChamber 21st Annual Eagle Open Golf Tournament, held on Friday, April 26th at the Eagle Pointe Golf Club, was a tremendous success thanks to the support of our Underwriting Sponsor, Community Toyota- Honda-Kia, and the dozens of other generous members who sponsored this event. The Chamber would also like to extend our appreciation to the hardworking volunteers and golfers for participating in this annual fundraiser!

Congratulations to 1st Place Team Barbers Hill Bank & 2nd Place Team Cobb, Fendley & Associates, Inc. – CobbFendley.