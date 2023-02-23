Message from the Crosby Superintendent

Hello East Harris County and Crosby ISD families,

There is nothing that makes this Superintendent prouder than celebrating an academic achievement that puts Crosby ISD students on the map. All our thirdgrade students have been reading since November 7 to win it all in the Read to the Final Four bracketstyle literacy competition. I am so proud to say students at all four elementary schools: Barrett, Crosby, Drew, and Newport made it into the Elite 8. This means, Crosby ISD third graders are in the Top 12% of all the 68 schools that started in the competition. We are also in the Top 5% of all the schools that have recorded minutes, and we’re not done yet!

Crosby ISD will host the big announcement for the Final Four schools on Monday, February 27th, as we invite all third graders to return for another huge reading rally. We’ll be live on KHOU Channel 11 around 6:45am. We love elevating literacy to something akin to a major sporting event like March Madness. It’s also doubly important, because third grade is such a vital time in the development of our students. Third grade is when they transition from learning to read to reading to learn. I am so proud of the third-grade teachers and our elementary librarian who all scored big assists to get us this far in the competition. Also, thank you to the parents, guardians, big brothers and big sisters, grandparents, and family members who encouraged them to read. Let’s keep reading!

Outside of the classroom, our students are doing amazing things in the livestock arena. Crosby ISD has several students competing at the San Antonio Livestock Show and Rodeo this month. Crosby High School sophomore Taylor Veach finished 5th in class for her Commercial Yearling Doe. Barrett Elementary School 4th grader Peyton Givans is also showing her Santa Gertrudis steer named “Hank.” Our students are going up against some of the best junior market steer, goat, and lamb exhibitors in Texas, and we are rooting for them all the way!

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is right around the corner. Don’t forget to visit the Hayloft Gallery to see some of the prize-winning artwork by Crosby High School elementary, middle school, and high school art students.

The transition from winter to spring sports is happening as we speak. The Crosby High School boys’ and girls’ basketball seasons have come to an end. The girls battled their hearts out during a Bi-District playoff game on Valentine’s Day. Despite their loss to Friendswood, I know without a doubt the future is bright for the program. The boys’ season ended on Senior Night, as we saluted five seniors, several of whom are multi-sports athletes. They excellently balance their obligations on the court, on the field, and in the classroom.

The CHS soccer teams are in the middle of district play. Boys’ soccer most recently swept Port Arthur Memorial with a strong finish to the first half of district play. Varsity won 7-2, while JV won 2-0. Girls’ soccer started district play with a home victory against Barbers Hill, and their looking ahead to the second half of district play starting this month.

Things look very bright for our baseball and softball seasons. The CHS Softball team defeated all their opponents in the recent Crosby Softball Tournament by a combined total of 55 points to 5. Pitcher, CHS junior Kaelin Hicks, threw a No Hitter in the Tomball game. Wow! We know our Cougars are going far this season. The CHS Baseball team begins district play on March 14th. We hope to see you in the stands at The Ballparks of Crosby for some great family fun this spring.

Our dance teams are growing a deep bench. This month, the Crosby Middle School Star Steppers won eight awards at the American Dance Competition in Goose Creek. Adelyn Lozano took 1st place as a soloist, and the CMS Officers won the Sweepstakes, Judges’, Silver, and Best in Class Officer awards. Our Crosby High School Cougar Stars also impressed the judges in Goose Creek. The Cougar Stars won more than 20 awards, including the Sweepstakes Officer award for scoring 90 and above on all three routines. They also won the Team Sweepstakes award and Judges’ Awards for Team Pom and Team Open. They came home with a Silver for overall technique.

We’re heading into March with a lot of momentum!

We are Better Together! Go Coogs!