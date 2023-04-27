Tall Ships festival in Galveston Harbor

GALVESTON – The Tall Ships Galveston festival was held last week, on April 13 through April 16.

The event started with the Parade of Sail on April 13, which gave people a chance to get a view of the tall ships as they sailed along Seawall Boulevard in Galveston. The ships then docked at Galveston Bay for viewing by the public.

Tourists and residents were also able to get tours of the ships and participate in other activities. There were sail-away excursions, food and music.

Organizers said almost 50,000 people attended the event. The Galveston Historical Foundation helps put on the festival. Ships participating in the Festival included:

1877 ELISSA – ELISSA was taken from a scrapyard in Piraeus Harbor, Greece and brought to Galveston in 1978 so the ship could get a makeover. There are only two other ships in the world like Elissa that still can sail.

ERNESTINA-MORRISSEY – BUILT IN 1894 The ship was created in 1894 at the James and Tarr Shipyard to join the Gloucester, Massachusetts, fishing fleet. The vessel was taken on an expedition and was 600 miles away from the North Pole.

GLEN L. SWETMAN – BUILT IN 1989 This ship is a 65-foot two-masted Biloxi Oyster Schooner that was referred to as a “white winged queen.” These types of vessels were used in the late 1800s and into the start of the 1900s.

NAO TRINIDAD – BUILT IN 2016 This ship was built in Punta Umbría, Spain, and is part of the Nao Victoria Foundation nonprofit, which focuses on educating people about history. The Nao Trinidad is typically docked in Huelva, Spain, when it is not traveling.

PRIDE OF BALTIMORE II – BUILT IN 1987 This ship was constructed in Baltimore. She has stopped at over 200 ports in North and South America, Europe, Asia and more.

WHEN AND IF – BUILT IN 1939 General George S. Patton wanted this boat to built for him for “when the war is over, and if I live through it, Bea and I are going to sail her around the world.” The ship was supposed to be luxurious and built for racing.

THOMAS JEFFERSON – BUILT IN 1991 This ship was a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration hydrographic survey vessel that was used until 2003.