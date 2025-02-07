CHS student organization needs adult leaders to step up
By David Taylor / Managing Editor It’s not often that students are looking for leaders. The roles are usually reversed—adults are looking for teens as members for their program—but …
From community reports One of the most sought-after coaching positions in Texas high school football has been filled. Cody Simper, the head football coach at Cypress Woods High …
By David Taylor / Managing editor A wastewater facility in Crosby is in hot water after they allegedly refused to correct problems. Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee …
From community reports Wednesday afternoon, Pct. 3 deputies responded to a call to assist Baytown Police Department officers who were in pursuit of a wanted fugitive. The pursuit …
By David Taylor / Managing Editor Treaty Oak Clean Energy (TOCE) with offices in Austin, Texas has announced their intentions to build a Catamount Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) …
From community reports **Governor Abbott often deviates from prepared remarks** Good evening to members of the Texas Senate and House, Speaker Burrows, state officials, members of the judiciary, …
Texas state capital By David Taylor / Managing Editor With the Texas state legislature days away from gaveling in the 89th regular legislative session, the biggest fight on …
By David Taylor / Managing Editor Promises made. Promises kept. Senator Carol Alvarado (D) promised at a Public Utilities Commission of Texas hearing in Houston last fall on the …
Co-owner Sean Matthews serves up some salad to guests from the Crosby-Huffman Chamber Of Commerce at their monthly luncheon. By David Taylor / Managing Editor Mother Nature tried. …
By David Taylor / Managing Editor After surviving a near death knell after COVID and other extenuating circumstances, the Highlands-Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce has resurrected into a vibrant organization …