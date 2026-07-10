Crosby Marks America’s 250th Anniversary with Liberty Tree Dedication, Community Luncheon

By Gerardo Hernandez staff writer

CROSBY – Residents gathered in Crosby to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary with a day of patriotic events highlighted by the dedication of a Liberty Tree and a community luncheon honoring the nation’s historic milestone.

The celebration began at Crosby Park, where Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom S. Ramsey joined members of the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Old Three Hundred Chapter for a Liberty Tree Dedication ceremony.

The newly planted tree serves as a living symbol of freedom and is intended to stand as a tribute to the nation’s founding ideals for future generations.

The festivities continued at the George H.W. Bush Community Center, where community members gathered for a 250th Anniversary Luncheon. Commissioner Ramsey was joined by Harris County Judge Lincoln Goodwin and Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman as they celebrated alongside local residents.

Officials thanked everyone who attended the events, which recognized the nation’s 250-year history while bringing the Crosby community together in a spirit of patriotism and civic pride.

The celebration was hosted by Commissioner Ramsey’s office in partnership with local organizations and community leaders.