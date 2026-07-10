Highlands Rotary Club Welcomes New President for 2026-27

Gerardo Hernandez staff writer

HIGHLANDS TX — The start of the new Rotary year on July 1 marked a leadership transition as Connie Russell assumed the role of president for the 2026-27 term.

Club members welcomed Russell as the organization’s new leader and expressed enthusiasm about working with her during the coming year.

The club also recognized outgoing President Patricia Scott for her leadership and service during the 2025-26 Rotary year, thanking her for guiding the organization through a successful term.

Rotary clubs are community service organizations dedicated to supporting local initiatives, promoting leadership and fostering fellowship through volunteer service and charitable projects.(Photo credit Highlands Rotary Club)