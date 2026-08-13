Lucia Bates Elected District 10 Director of Texas JPCA

By David Taylor Managing Editor

East Harris County, Texas — Harris County Justice of the Peace Lucia Bates has been elected District 10 director of the Justice of the Peace and Constables Association of Texas during the association’s 82nd Annual Education Conference in Sugar Land, Texas.

Bates, who serves Precinct 3, Place 2, was elected during the association’s 82nd annual education conference in Sugar Land.

“As the newly elected District 10 Director for the Justices of the Peace and Constables Association, my mission remains rooted in public trust, collaborative leadership, and unwavering service. True justice is a collective effort, and I look forward to uniting our region’s courts to better protect and empower every person across our communities.”

As District 10 director, Bates will help represent a 27-county region in Southeast Texas and support JPCA efforts involving policy, education and advocacy for justices of the peace and constables across the state.

Bates joined JPCA in 2019 after winning her primary election and has remained active in the organization. She has served on the Court Personnel Education Committee and the Justice of the Peace Education Committee, helping develop training and resources for courts and their staff.

In her new role, Judge Bates will help guide JPCA’s efforts across a district encompassing 27 counties in Southeast Texas. She will represent the interests of both urban and rural communities and assist in shaping policies, educational programs, and advocacy efforts affecting justices of the peace and constables throughout the state.

Bates was elected Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3, Place 2 in 2019 where she presides over civil, criminal, and community matters in accordance with Texas law and is serving her second term. She is up for re-election in November 2026.