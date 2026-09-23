Goose Creek CISD Board Extends Superintendent Dr. Joe Rodriguez’s Contract

by Kendall David, GCCISD Chief of Community Engagement

The Goose Creek CISD Board of Trustees met on September 14, 2026, to conduct the annual evaluation of Superintendent Dr. Joe Rodriguez and consider his contract. Following the evaluation, the Board extended Dr. Rodriguez’s contract, affirming its confidence in his leadership and the direction of the district.

The meeting was held at the historic Republic of Texas Plaza, home of the Wooster School, believed to be the oldest existing oneroom frame schoolhouse indigenous to Harris County. The historic setting provided a meaningful backdrop as district leaders reflected on Goose Creek CISD’s progress and looked ahead to the work still to come.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to serve Goose Creek CISD and the Baytown and Highlands communities. I am excited about the direction of our district and the focus our students and leaders have demonstrated as we continue raising expectations and pursuing excellence,” said Superintendent Dr. Joe Rodriguez.

“Moving forward, I remain committed to building on our progress, listening to our community, supporting our staff, and ensuring every decision we make keeps students at the center.”

Board President Jim Campisi emphasized the district’s continued focus and the Board’s confidence in Dr. Rodriguez’s leadership.

“Goose Creek CISD has a clear focus and a clear direction. The Board’s evaluation of the Superintendent was anchored in the three strategic plan goals that guide the work of our district: Academic Excellence, Safe and Secure Schools, and Financial Stewardship and Transparency.

We are encouraged by the progress being made and the increased focus across the district, but we also recognize that important work remains. During the evaluation process, Dr. Rodriguez asked the Board not to consider a salary increase at this time. The Board respected and honored that request, agreeing with Dr. Rodriguez that our collective focus should remain on the work ahead and the continued progress of the district.

As part of the evaluation, the Board extended Dr. Rodriguez’s contract, demonstrating our confidence in his leadership and the direction of Goose Creek CISD. We look forward to continuing to work alongside Dr. Rodriguez and his leadership team to build on our progress and deliver the outcomes our students, staff, and community expect and deserve.”

The contract extension reflects the Board and Superintendent’s shared commitment to maintaining the district’s momentum while remaining focused on measurable progress in academics, safety, and financial stewardship.