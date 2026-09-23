Volunteers needed as Crosby cleanup effort returns

By David Taylor Managing Editor

CROSBY — The Crosby- Huffman Chamber of Commerce is bringing back a community cleanup effort next month, and organizers say its success depends on one thing: volunteers.

The Crosby Cleanup is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, with volunteers gathering behind Crosby Middle School in the stadium parking lot. The chamber is asking families, churches, youth groups, businesses and civic organizations to sign up and help clean roadways, storefronts, parks, medians and other public areas.

Velma Ellison, board chairman of the Crosby- Huffman Chamber of Commerce, said the event is about more than picking up trash. It is also meant to remind residents and businesses that keeping Crosby clean is a shared responsibility.

“The Chamber is the one organization that can bring people together for a common purpose,” Ellison said. “The purpose of our event is just to clean up the streets and to cause awareness for the public and groups that might want to participate to become better citizens and want to give back to their community in the future.”

Ellison said the chamber previously hosted an annual cleanup day and hopes to revive that spirit of community service. Organizers want to draw attention to litter along streets and around businesses while encouraging residents to take pride in their neighborhoods.

The need, she said, is visible throughout the community.

“It’s everywhere,” Ellison said. “You don’t realize how bad it is until you get out and walk around and look close.”

Volunteers will be assigned to cleanup areas based on need and the makeup of each group. Families with younger children may be directed to safer locations such as parks, while other groups may work along larger roads. Volunteers will be provided trash bags, gloves and water, and churches are expected to help provide lunch afterward.

Ellison said some volunteers already have specific assignments. Boston Services is expected to help remove bandit signs from utility poles and collect filled trash bags. Harris County Precinct 3 is providing a roll-off container at its maintenance barn for collected debris.

Still, the chamber needs more people to sign up.

“We need volunteers,” Ellison said.

Those who sign up by Oct. 2 will be included in the chamber’s T-shirt order. The cleanup is sponsored by LyondellBasell. Ewald Kubota is sponsoring T-shirts, Crosby Fence is sponsoring trash bags and Trusted Insurance is sponsoring gloves.

Ellison said a cleaner community helps protect the environment, supports local businesses and builds pride among residents.

“It looks like people don’t care when they don’t take care of their front door and their front yard and their parking lot,” she said. “We all want to do business with people that care.”

To volunteer, call the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce at 281- 328-6984 or email debra@crosbyhuffmancc.org.