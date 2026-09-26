FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: Live updates from area football games, Sept. 25

September 25, 2026 Star-Courier Front Page, Sports 0

 

OUR NEWS COVERAGE FOOTBALL TEAMS

Aldine Davis 49
Aldine MacArthur 20  FINAL

Atascocita 0
North Shore 35  FINAL

Barbers Hill 65
Clear Creek 13  FINAL

Dayton 41
Baytown Lee 20   FINAL

Baytown Sterling 35
Galveston Ball 20  FINAL

Crosby 3
C. E. King 45  FINAL

Dayton 41
Baytown Lee 20  FINAL

Huffman Hargrave 28
Liberty 29  FINAL

Humble Kingwood 66
Channelview 17  FINAL

SCORES FROM AROUND THE AREA

Angleton 34
Iowa Colony 24  FINAL

Beaumont United 62
Lufkin 27  FINAL

Brazosport 45
Sweeny 24  FINAL

Clear Brook 21
Clear Falls 52  FINAL

Clear Lake 7
Deer Park 62  FINAL

Clear Springs 7
Dickinson 59  FINAL

Conroe Caney Creek 13
The Woodlands 62  FINAL

Conroe Grand Oaks 41
Conroe 25  FINAL

Conroe Oak Ridge 37
Cleveland 6  FINAL

Cypress Bridgeland 31
Cypress Ranch 14  FINAL

Cypress Creek 40
Cypress Ridge 42  FINAL

Fort Bend Bush 6
Fort Bend Elkins 24  FINAL

Fort Bend Hightower 40
Houston Strake Jesuit 28  FINAL

Fort Bend Ridge Point 40
Fort Bend Clements 3  FINAL

Friendswood 52
South Houston 14  FINAL

Fulshear 38
Waller 28  FINAL

Houston Madison 42
Houston Sam Houston 3  FINAL

Houston Memorial 41
Houston Stratford 14  FINAL

Houston North Forest 44
Houston Scarborough 0  FINAL

Houston Northside 0
La Marque 62  FINAL

Houston Spring Woods 0
Huntsville 84  FINAL

Houston Waltrip 42
Houston Chavez 16  FINAL

Houston Westside 0
Alief Hastings 56  FINAL

Houston Wisdom 7
Houston Sharpstown 35  FINAL

Humble 12
Humble Summer Creek 35  FINAL

Katy 30
Katy  Cinco Ranch 3  FINAL

Katy Paetow 41
Katy Seven Lakes 10  FINAL

Klein Cain 58
Magnolia West 7  FINAL

Klein Forest 0
Klein Collins 49  FINAL

La Porte 45
Beaumont West Brook 42  FINAL

Montgomery 48
Splendora 19  FINAL

Montgomery Lake Creek 21
NewCaney Porter 13  FINAL

Pasadena Rayburn 14
Pearland Dawson 38  FINAL

Port Neches-Groves 63
Santa Fe  21  FINAL

San Antonio Central Catholic 14
Houston Lutheran South 48  FINAL

Spring 28
Spring Dekaney 31  FINAL

The Woodlands College Park 63
Willis 21  FINAL

SCORES FROM AROUND THE STATE

Aledo 21
Arlington Martin 35  FINAL

Bellville 35
Wimberley 49  FINAL

Carthage 23
West Orange Stark 7  FINAL

College Station A&M Consolidated 27
College Station 45  FINAL

Kilgore 28
Longiew Pine Tree 34  FINAL

Midland Lee 6
Austin Westlake 49  FINAL

Sealy 32
Needville 14  FINAL

Stafford 30
Silsbee 49  FINAL

Vidor 7
Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48  FINAL

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