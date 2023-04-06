West Chambers County Pilot Club, Inc. Gala 2023

West Chambers County Pilot Club, Inc. held its annual fundraising Gala on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Barbers Hill High School, Mont Belvieu, TX. The theme of this year’s Gala was “Flamingle on the Hill.” State Representative Terri Wilson and her husband attended, along with Pilot International President Rhona Espinoza. Several members of the Texas Pilot District DAC were in attendance, Governor Scottie Beth Baker, Governor-Elect Krista Spano, Lt Governor Mary Jane Woods, Treasurer Julie Fallin, and Deborah Garrett. Also, in attendance were members from the Baytown Pilot Club, The Evening Baytown Pilot Club, and the Lake Houston Pilot Club. Several Celebrity Waiters from Chambers County and Barbers Hill I.S.D. served the chicken fried steak dinners.

The funds raised at the annual Gala helps the Pilot Club continue to provide its many projects for the community and to the Texas District Pilot Club’s signature project TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) camps.