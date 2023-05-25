New Hyatt Regency Hotel opens in Baytown at the Footsteps of Fred Hartman Bridge

Baytown, Texas (May 18, 2023) – Contemporary hotel will debut as Baytown’s only full-service waterfront hotel, offering 208 modern guest rooms and more than 18,000 square feet of versatile meeting and event space.

Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston officially open its doors on Thursday, May 18, 2023 and reservations are now bookable online at Hyatt.com. The forthcoming waterfront hotel is located on Tabbs Bay at the footsteps of Fred Hartman Bridge at 100 Convention Center Way. The anticipated arrival of the city’s largest and only waterfront hotel positions Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston as a top business and leisure destination on the Texas Gulf Coast. Baytown is home of the Goose Creek oilfield developed by the Humble Oil company, later known as Exxon-Mobil, and included the first offshore drilling operation in Texas. Humble Oil company built the state’s first oil refinery in 1940’s and still operates in Baytown today, which has led to the city’s prosperity.

Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston is located along the Houston Ship Channel and 20 minutes away from the energy-rich city of Houston and notable tourism destinations such as NASA’s Space Center Houston, and Kemah Boardwalk. The hotel is an easy drive to Baybrook Mall, Galveston Island beaches, and nearby Baytown Nature Center to explore bird watching, fishing, and easy hikes through the local marshland.

“We are excited to launch as the first full-service hotel in Baytown and welcome guests, locals and World of Hyatt members to our state-of-the-art hotel,” said Genera l Manager, Alexander Dantes. “Whether visiting for business or leisure, Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston will ensure a premium, personalized hotel experience where guests can experience Texas hospitality in energizing spaces that complement the vitality of the Houston Ship Channel and pristine environment along the Bay.”

Guest Rooms The 7-story hotel features 208 well-appointed guest rooms and seven suites, inclusive of a 1,125-square-foot Presidential Suite with waterfront views and modern amenities. Contemporary accommodations include natural wood accents and tall windows with views of the Houston Ship Channel, adjacent marina and iconic Fred Hartman suspension bridge.

Dining Anchor & Hearth Wood-fired Kitchen the hotel’s full service restaurant will feature an exposed kitchen serving classic American dishes and local favorites for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Creative cocktails, bar bites and views of one of the nation’s busiest shipping channels are on the menu at Bayland Lounge, the hotel’s open-concept lobby bar. The hotel will also feature a 24-hour market with a variety of to-go snacks and drinks.

Meetings & Events Primed for large-scale events, the new hotel boasts 18,000 square feet of versatile meeting space including a divisible 12,000-square foot main ballroom perfect for conferences, galas or weddings up to 1,200 attendees. Pre-function areas and outdoor access to a waterfront terrace provide space for breaks or socializing among memorable views.

Recreation The hotel’s 24-hour fitness center features state-of-the- art cardio machines, free weights and modern equipment. Hyatt Regency Baytown- Houston is also home to an impressive lounge pool and is dog-friendly with a 48- hour reservation notice required.

Get up to 15% off stays at Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston between May 25 and September 10, 2023, when you book between May 25 and September 10, 2023, when you book direct by May 23, 2023. Use special offer code LOCKITIN to book your qualifying stay. For full offer details including terms and conditions, please visit hyatt.com/possibilities.

To learn more about Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston or to book a reservation, please visit: www.hyattregencybaytownhouston.com [or follow the hotel on social media].