Huffman Father charged with murder in son’s death

One vehicle truck accident on FM2100; Bond set at $1 million

HUFFMAN — A father was charged with felony murder after his son died in a one-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County on Saturday, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called just before 9 p.m. Saturday to the 23000 block of FM 2100 due to the crash. Authorities said Emmanuel Camacho-Patino, 34, was driving while intoxicated and heading north on FM 2100. His rear tire blew out, which caused his GMC Sierra pickup truck to rollover and go into a ditch.

The child was in the passenger seat and not wearing a seatbelt. He was partially thrown from the truck and died at the scene. The driver had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

Camacho-Patino appeared in court Sunday evening. The state attorney asked for a $1 million bond citing concerns for community safety.

Camacho-Patino’s attorney requested a $20,000 bond, citing the fact that he lives with his wife, has several children, and said a blowout caused the accident.

The judge accepted the state attorney’s request and issued a $1 million bond.

This crash is still under investigation.

“Granted he was 10 years old, so he didn’t need a child seat or a booster seat, but he did need to be restrained with a shoulder and a lap belt and right now from the evidence inside the vehicle it doesn’t appear he was wearing that,” HCSO Lt. Simon Cheng said.

Investigators later learned that it wasn’t a blowout that caused the crash, but the tread cap separated from one of the truck’s tires.

A roadside memorial started to grow for Manuel and a GoFundMe account was set up to help the family with expenses.