Highlands Rotarians preparing for their 49th annual Chili Feast, Raffle and Auction on Feb. 3

By David Taylor Managing Editor

The Highlands Rotary Club members are finalizing plans for their upcoming 49th Annual Chili Feast fundraiser set for Feb. 3, 2024.

The Chili Feast chairman this year is Gay Lynn Milliorn, presidentelect of the Highlands Rotary Club.

The club members looked immediately to their largest fundraiser of the year, the Annual Chili Feast, Raffle, and Auction.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year and it’s pretty significant,” Gay Lynn said. “This money goes to projects we undertake in the community throughout the year and it also funds scholarships we give away to graduating seniors.”

Last year, the club gave away 21 scholarships of varying amounts, totaling about $37.500.

The fundraiser is hosted at St Jude’s Catholic Church on 808 South Main in Highlands from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While the date is about a month away, deadlines for sponsorships are quickly coming. The final date for sponsorships has been extended to Jan. 9, 2024. For businesses or individuals looking for a yearend tax donation, they must be in before Dec. 31, 2023.

“We have to set an early deadline in order to get the sponsors names on the banners, posters, and all other marketing materials for the event,” she said.

Sponsorships range from the top level at Diamond for $5,000, Platinum for $2,500, Gold for $1,000, Silver $500, and Bronze for $250. Raffle tickets include two chili dinner tickets and a chance in the drawing to win a 2024 Chevrolet Trax or Trailblazer from Turner Chevrolet or any one of 15 other prizes. The winner is responsible for the payment of all local, state, and federal taxes.

Outside of the top prize vehicle, other prizes include four $200 gift cards, 32-inch smart television, a 55-inch smart television, air fryer, portable ice maker, shotgun, 28- inch Black Stone Cooker, outdoor propane fire pit, rifle, and more.

Milliorn also pointed to the live auction and silent auction as other exciting items to bid on during the day.

Each meal ticket includes chili, corn chips, rice, diced onion, cheese, and beans (if you dare). Drinks like tea, water, or soda and desserts are sold by the Highlands Horizons Club as part of their fundraiser.

Raffle tickets purchased before January 9 will be entered into the Early Bird drawing with the winner receiving a $300 gift card.

Tickets can be purchased from any Highlands Club Rotarian for $100. For more information, please call Milliorn at 832-262-6828.