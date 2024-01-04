New CEO named at Baytown Hospital

Baytown — Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital announced the appointment of Adrienne Joseph, PhD, as its new CEO, effective January 1. Joseph has more than 30 years of extensive healthcare experience, having worked in academic and community settings. Most recently, Joseph has served as chief operating officer at Houston Methodist Baytown since 2020.

She has played a crucial role in driving positive change and growth within the institution. Her leadership has contributed to several recent improvements at Houston Methodist Baytown including the completion of the five-story Unity Tower expansion project and the impressive rise in patient safety rankings by Vizient, a health care quality organization.

“Adrienne has excelled in multiple roles within Houston Methodist,” said Dr. Marc Boom, president and CEO of Houston Methodist. “Her breadth of experience will be a definite benefit for Houston Methodist Baytown and I’m excited to see how the hospital will continue to flourish under her leadership.”

Joseph holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Louisiana State University, a Master of Business Administration from Tulane University and a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Policy from Southern University. Committed to community service, Joseph is an active board member of the United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County.

About Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital

Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has provided Baytown and east Harris, Liberty and Chambers counties with excellent medical care since its opening in 1948. The hospital continues to grow to meet the health care needs of its growing community through an ongoing construction and renovation program that has seen the opening of a new five-story patient tower, emergency center, outpatient center and medical-surgical units. As a health care leader, the hospital is proud to have a fully integrated residency program focused on educating and inspiring future practitioners. Today, Houston Methodist Baytown provides the most advanced and innovative procedures while never wavering from its focus on compassionate care and providing a safe, patient-centered healing environment. Houstonmethodist.org/baytown.