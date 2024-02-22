Revitalized Highlands Chamber holds GALA

The Highlands/Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce held a successful Awards Banquet last Thursday night, with about 100 guests and members enjoying the colorful Valentine decor and delicious food at the Monument Inn in Deer Park.

President Jim Wadzinski emceed the evening’s events, and announced that the Chamber finances had improved, and the membership roll was approaching the goal of 50 members.

The keynote speaker was Precinct 2 official Nelson Espitia, who reviewed the accomplishments of the Precinct in the last few years, including many public works projects, drainage and road improvements, and economic development. The key message was “Revive2 Thrive.”

After Judge Joe Stephens swore in the new board, annual awards were presented by Wadzinski and secretary Reba Rachall.

The presigious Terry Davis Award for community service was given to Randy Casey for his work with the Chamber; the Business/Organization Award went to the Highlands Rotary Club, with 10 members present; the Constable Award went to Sgt. Amanda Watson; the Sheriff’s Deputy Award went to Brenda Mahan; and the Firefighter of the Year to retiring Chief Harvey Little.

A special highlight of the evening was the attendance of previous Chamber executive Jessica Woods, now recovering from a serious health concern. She received a warm welcome from the Chamber guests. The audience was reminded of a Golf tournament set for May 5.