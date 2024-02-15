Western Welding Academy Brings Excitement to Mont Belvieu with 2024 Blue Collar Tour

Mont Belvieu, Texas – In a thrilling announcement for residents of Mont Belvieu, Western Welding Academy has revealed that the town will be a featured stop on their highly anticipated 2024 Blue Collar Tour. Beginning January 16, 2024, the tour will embark on a journey across the United States, visiting over 30 different high schools and trade schools to showcase the trades as a viable alternative to the traditional college route.

Barbers Hill High School was set to host the prestigious event as stop #17 on the tour, welcoming the Western Welding Academy team alongside their esteemed Welding/Shop Teacher, Aaron Marshall. The event highlighted the skill and excitement of welding while also presenting the myriad of opportunities it can provide as a career.

The 2024 Blue Collar Tour is an exciting way to get high school students interested in the Blue Collar Trades. With all of the distractions and short attention span in todays kid’s they created an experience that has never been done by a trade school before.

Barbers Hill High was thrilled to be part of the 2024 Blue Collar Tour and to have the opportunity to showcase the importance and excitement of the welding trade to our students and community.

Residents of Mont Belvieu and surrounding areas were invited to witness the spectacle firsthand on February 8, 2024, from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm (noon) at Barbers Hill High School. Attendees witnessed a hands-on welding demonstrations, give aways, and a chance to learn more about the benefits of pursuing a career in the trades.

For more information about the event and the 2024 Blue Collar Tour, interested individuals can visit the Western Welding Academy web site at westernweldingacademy.com.