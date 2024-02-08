Community Meeting Feb. 10: Examining Crosby’s Future

Historical Society presents ‘Future of Crosby’ program

By David Taylor Managing Editor

CROSBY – A community meeting to explore the unprecedented growth in Crosby is planned for this Saturday, Feb. 10 at 2pm by the Crosby Historical Society.

It would be hard for naysayers to deny the growth occurring in Crosby. After all, it’s been predicted, warned about, and shown on paper to most residents but it’s no longer in the future. It’s here now and the Crosby Historical Society hopes to present documented facts that demonstrate only the second or third major growth spurt to change the town.

“Every year, the Historical Society presents four programs for the public,” said Jody Fuchs, vice chairman of the Crosby Historical Society and one of the presenters at the program.

Fuchs has assembled a team of four, including himself, Crosby ISD Superintendent Paul a Patterson, Crosby Municipal Utility District President Steve Schreiber, and Alliance Properties Realtor, Broker, and Owner Velma Ellison.

The series of meetings have been ongoing for more than 40 years, prior to the origin of the coming museum.

“The Coming historical growth in Crosby seemed like a topic of interest,” he said.

Fuchs claims it’s one of only a handful of changes that have occurred over the year.

“From 1860 to now, this would probably be the second or third most historic change in the community,” he said.

Fuchs said just looking at land prices in the Crosby community have tripled in value. He estimated about half a dozen of those large land parcels that have already been sold were formerly grass farms.

“People fleeing Houston looking for small town living are still considering Crosby and Huffman as two of the last bastions left in Harris County,” he said.

He attributed the growth to Houston residents moving out, an influx from out of states like California, and many other states.

“This will change what people view of Crosby as a farm town. We’re still surrounded by numerous grass farms, but those, too, will disappear over the next 10 years,” he predicted.

He said most homes currently being built are relatively small costing between $250,000 to $350,000 which is still considered a lot of money, but on the lower end of new homes. According to Fuchs, the homes are also being built into densely packed subdivisions.

“It’s not going to be a (master-planned) Kingwood but with 30 developers on the horizon, it will be a lot of homes and fast,” he said.

Most of the current land proposals are estimated to be between 500 – 1,000 homes but Fuchs said when the big grass farms sell, those could bring as many as 5,000 homes into a development.

“You’re looking near Eastgate, the Murff properties, Waltons, and Walker properties could add close to another 5,000 homes,” he said.

One of the newest parcels purchased recently is for the Crosby Islamic Center at 19455 Ramsey Road. According to their website, the Sunni Mosque is a nonjami mosque, meaning it does not hold the typical Friday congregational prayer. Services are in English making it accessible to a wide range of people in the community.

They have not returned calls to the Star-Courier for more information. There is only a small house on the property that’s visible currently and no development of the property at the beginning of January.

Fuchs promised much more information will be presented by himself, the superintendent on the future of the district, Crosby MUD and the increase in new taps, and Velma Ellison on the real estate landscape.

The meeting is Saturday, February 10 at 2 p.m. at the Crosby Brethren Church, inside the church gymnasium at 5202 First Street in Crosby.