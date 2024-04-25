EPA okays PRP to continue waste pits work

THEA Activists unhappy with decision; prefer EPA takeover

HIGHLANDS – On April 18, EPA issued a letter to the potentially responsible parties (PRPs) for the San Jacinto River Waste Pits Superfund site following EPA’s January 5, 2024, notification to the PRPs of serious deficiencies in the remedial design for the site.

Today’s letter provides notice that after reviewing the PRP’s plan for addressing these deficiencies, EPA decided the plan and other information provided by the PRPs are sufficient for them to continue performing required work at the site.

The PRPs are required to continue working to address all deficiencies and comments and submit a full remedial design within 90 days for EPA’s approval, with strong provisions in the Administrative Settlement Agreement to enforce these requirements.

The PRPs are required to submit incremental design deliverables to ensure that the remedial design stays on track and achieves the removal of the waste in compliance with our record of decision. Please see EPA’s letter and comments for more details.

After EPA issued their letter of decision, THEA president Jackie Medcalf issued the following statement:

Greetings San Jacinto Community, I write to you today with disappointing news regarding the San Jacinto River Waste Pits. The EPA recently communicated via email that it would not proceed with the previously warned takeover of the Superfund process for the Northern Waste Pit.

In January, the agency issued a “Notice of Deficiency” to the Waste Pits’ responsible parties, International Paper Company and Waste Management subsidiary McGinnis Industrial Maintenance Corporation. The companies responded to the EPA and in the letter linked below, the agency explains their response is satisfactory enough to allow the responsible parties to continue the design process. In my opinion, the companies’ response was a plan to make a plan, which they have failed to do in the past 7 years.

In my opinion, the companies' response was a plan to make a plan, which they have failed to do in the past 7 years.

Although the EPA possesses the legal authority to assume control of the Superfund Site, it has chosen to grant the parties an additional 90 days to finalize the design for remediation. The design, a pivotal aspect of the Superfund process, encompasses crucial details ranging from panies' remediation plan and demanded a response within 20 days. However, according to THEA's Founder, the response received amounted to nothing more than a plan to create a plan, yet it inexplicably satisfied the EPA's requirements, allowing the irresponsible parties to continue their work at the site.

This disappointing development follows seven years during which the responsible parties labored over a design that ultimately failed to meet the EPA’s criteria for remediation, as outlined in the 2017 Record of Decision by EPA Headquarters.

The January notice had given hope to the communities along the San Jacinto River, hinting at the possibility of the EPA removing the cost-driven parties and appointing a neutral entity to oversee the cleanup. However, distrust within the community regarding the responsible parties’ intentions, particularly their agenda to contain the Waste Pits within the river, remains deeply entrenched.

Although the EPA possesses the legal authority to assume control of the Superfund Site, it has chosen to grant the parties an additional 90 days to finalize the design for remediation. The design, a pivotal aspect of the Superfund process, encompasses crucial details ranging from the remediation timeline and worker safety protocols to the methodology for site sampling to ensure comprehensive cleanup.

Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, standing in solidarity with THEA, has joined the call for the EPA to take over the Superfund process for the Pits. As a professional engineer, Commissioner Ramsey expressed dismay, stating, “I’ve never witnessed a more glaring display of incompetence than what I observe at the Waste Pits… The people in this area deserve better.”

The EPA’s choice not to take over the cleanup process has left communities surrounding the San Jacinto River in a state of limbo. Despite ongoing advocacy efforts, the lack of intervention prolongs the anxiety and fear felt by residents who live in the shadow of the Superfund Site. The urgency for action cannot be overstated. With each passing day, the risk to public health and the environment looms larger. The longer the waste persists, the greater the potential for catastrophic consequences in the event of a severe storm.

As Earth Day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to safeguard our planet and its inhabitants, the communities along the San Jacinto River urge the EPA to prioritize their concerns and act swiftly to address this environmental crisis.