GCM Patriots boys soccer advances to state semi-finals

HUMBLE – The Goose Creek Memorial Patriots boys soccer team defeated Magnolia West last Saturday night, by a score of 2-1, in double overtime. The team celebrated the victory at Turner Stadium, and advanced as champions in the UIL Region III-5A playoffs.

The Friday night before, they had defeated University High School by a score of 3-1.

The Patriots will now advance to the state semifinals, and play Midlothian on Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Georgetown’s Birkelbach Field. Tickets are available on the GCCISD website.

The Patriots have a record of 21-3-2 and Midlothian has a record of 23-2-3.

In Saturday’s game, with six minutes to play, the Patriots tied the score, and went on to win in overtime with a goal by junior Isaac Paramo. Coach William Freeman said the key to victory was a halftime message to pass the ball more, plus heroic play. A free kick converted by GCM’s senior Carlos Gonzalez in the 74th minute sent the game to overtime.

GCM (21-3-2) is unbeaten in 18 straight games heading into state.