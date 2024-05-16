Sterling White remembers moms, readies for Memorial Day

By David Taylor Managing Editor

The sweet sounds of singing wafted across the cemetery as Sadie Chamberlain strummed her guitar and sang songs to remember mothers who have passed, and honor those living and still influencing our lives. The stillness and quiet of Sterling-White cemetery on Mother’s Day was the perfect backdrop for the Hofius Middle School choir teacher and soprano in Klein ISD to lend her talents for the annual Mother’s Day remembrance hosted by the funeral home and cemetery staff.

Sadie is a regular performer for Sterling-White services and special events.

“We invited her to come today and offer a special performance for all our beloved mothers,” said Isabella Dion with Sterling-White Funeral Home and Cemetery.

Inclement weather prevented many families from joining in the annual celebration, but it didn’t prevent Chamberlain and the cemetery staff from enjoying the afternoon.

“Since some individuals couldn’t make it today because of the weather, or distance, or any other reason, we wanted to broadcast it live on our Facebook,” Dion said.

Chamberlain sang a song entitled, “Mother” as her first selection.

Her final song was a special one to her and her mom.

“My mother and my grandmother sang it to me, and her mother sang it to her,” Chamberlain said. “It’s a reminder that even on an overcast day like today, our moms and loved ones can brighten our day.” She then sang a Louisiana favorite, “You Are My Sunshine.”

The first noted recording and publishing of the song came in 1940 by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell. Davis went on to become the governor of Louisiana and used the song frequently in his campaign.

“In 1977, the Louisiana State Legislature decreed ‘You Are My Sunshine’ the state song in honor of Davis,” according to Wikipedia.

Dion’s mother still lives in Canada so their connection on Sunday was a phone call.

“Mother’s Day is a holiday that reminds us of all the maternal love and our heritage, and the things we learned from our mothers. Taking time to visit with them is important,” she said.

She was empathetic to those who had lost their moms.

“I can grab the phone and call my mom but for some that don’t have this opportunity anymore, they can come and visit here in the cemetery,” she said.

The cemetery was brimming with relatives scattered through out the 80-acre historic cemetery that dates back 200 years.

According to their website, “Rueben White (1795- 1848), one of Stephen F. Austin’s original ‘Old 300’ colonists, acquired a Mexican land grant here in 1824. White was part of a large extended family that settled this area, later known as White Settlement. Although White’s is the earliest recorded burial here, older gravesites are believed to exist. Formerly set aside as the White Family Cemetery in 1850, it eventually became a community cemetery. Interred here are many area pioneers and their descendants and veterans of conflicts, from the Texas Revolution to the War on Terror.”

Dion is learning firsthand about deep family roots.

“I just learned this week that I will be a grandmother for the first time. We’re going to have a Christmas baby!” she said excitedly.

Now they turn their sights to the annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday, May 27 at 10 a.m. this year.

“We will host the Crosby High School band, the American Legion, Crosby Junior ROTC students, and Boy Scout Troop 264,” she said.

They will serve refreshments for everyone, and the ceremony will occur rain or shine.

“In case of inclement weather, we can move the event inside,” Dion said.