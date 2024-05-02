Tees ‘N Tails Tournament replenishes Chamber coffers

CROSBY CHAMBER TOURNAMENT RAISES $23,000

By David Taylor Managing Editor

It’s no secret that the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce had fallen on tough times but like the phoenix rising from the ashes, the organization has rebounded and is on a path to success again. The pandemic affected 501(c)3 charities all over the nation and the local chamber was not immune.

Now the chamber is seeing better times, and it could be felt at the annual Tees ‘N Tails Golf Tournament where they raised approximately $23,000.

“We had 92 players this year and we are thankful for all of our sponsors who helped us,” said Chamber board chairman Crystal Egorushkin.

The team of Lance Cole, Dalton Patterson, and Richard Surgoy won the tournament while Dalton Patterson won closest to the pin on Hole #3, Kaedan Emsbarger won closest to the pin on Hole #14, Carl Meaux won Longest Drive on Hole #7, and Ethan Kralovetz won Longest Drive on Hole #11.

Food was provided by Dan and Jennifer Meaux at the Crawfish Shack.

“I think we had close to the same amount of players that we had last year but we made more profit because we had quite a bit of donations for our silent auction,” she said. “We have not had that much activity in a while.”

Egorushkin said the golf tournament is one of the biggest events for the chamber and contributes significantly to the health of the organization.

“We’re in a good spot at the moment feeling a growth mode. We only have one part-time paid employee, our president and CEO, and we are seeking volunteers now to help us with administrative things,” she said.

“Our board is strong. I feel like we’re cleaning out a lot of things that really have not been touched in quite some years and we’re making headway.”

The money from the tournament will be reinvested back into the chamber to put on more events, salary, and much-needed repairs at the chamber office.

They are also investing in more tools and programs to assist business members of the chamber.

“I can’t reveal what those are just yet, but we’ll announce them when we’re ready to launch,” she said.

The coming calendar is full with a special speaker for the luncheon in May, in June they’ll host a Purse Bingo event, and in July the annual New Educator’s Luncheon coming up.

To find out more about the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce, please visit their website at https:// crosbyhuffmancc.org/