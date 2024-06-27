Baytown Man Admits to Making Bomb Threats to White House

HOUSTON–A 37 year-old local man has entered a guilty plea to three counts of sending threatening communications through interstate commerce, announced U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Joshua Guadalupe Magana admitted to sending bomb threats on multiple occasions to the White House, FBI and other organizations over the course of several years. Law enforcement had previously warned him that making such threats is a crime and could subject him to imprisonment.

Specifically, Magana pleaded guilty to the charge related to a threat made June 4, 2019, when he called the FBI and said he would blow up the White House. “There is a bomb. I’m going to blow up the White House,” he stated and then hung up. Magana admitted to making the call and claimed he picked the White House because it was the most important building he could think of and wanted a “big, serious” response.

Magana contacted the White House directly Dec. 15, 2021, and sent an email with the subject line reading “Contact the President” and a message stating “Bomb the White House.” On Feb. 27, 2022, Magana contacted the White House again and sent a similar threatening email.

“We take all threats seriously,” said Hamdani. “People cannot convey their political or social disagreements through threats or violence.”

U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal will impose sentencing Oct. 2. At that time, Magana faces up to five years in federal prison.

He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing.

Secret Service and FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Heather Winter is prosecuting the case.