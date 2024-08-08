Chambers County OEM Coordinates Multi- Agency Response to Large-Scale Tank Fire

CHAMBERS COUNTY, TEXAS–In the early hours of August 4, 2024, the Chambers County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) coordinated a multi-agency response to large scale tank fire just south of Anahuac.

It is suspected that lightning, spawned from a line of severe thunderstorms, struck the storage tanks at a small oil production lease at the corner of Eagle Road and Eagle Ferry Road in the community known as Double Bayou. The strike was so loud that residents of the City of Anahuac, located approximately seven miles north of the site, reported being awoken by the sound. The storage tanks were quickly engulfed in flame.

The contents of those tanks – crude oil – created an extremely hazardous environment making extinguishing the fire difficult.

While OEM coordinated the response, it took the collaborative effort of every volunteer fire department in Chambers County to douse the flames. Responding VFDs were Oak Island- Double Bayou, Anahuac, Smith Point, Hankamer, Wallisville, Cove, Beach City, Winnie and Mont Belvieu Volunteer Fire Departments.

“My office and Chambers County as a whole is grateful for the work of these volunteer fire departments,” said Chambers County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Holzaepfel. “Their professionalism and expertise minimized the impact of what could have been a deadly event.”

The fire was officially extinguished at around 10 a.m., after burning for just a few short hours. Air quality was continuously monitored during the fire and no hazards were identified. No evacuations were necessary, and no injuries were reported.

OEM immediately notified both the Texas Railroad Commission and Texas General Land Office who dispatched agents to the site. The party responsible for the facility was also on scene.

“Today was an exercise in collaboration,” continued Holzaepfel, “and I am proud of the way that our local VFDs, County Departments and State Agencies worked together.”