Despite earlier rain showers, high school football underway

Despite some scattered showers throughout the area during the day and evening, most games got underway on time and the typical suspects found a way to win tonight. There were some eyebrow-raising scores particularly with Klein Cain’s big win over Cy-Fair, Fulshear’s upset of Pearland, and Galveston Ball’s big win over Manvel.

Here’s tonight’s final scores for Thursday, August 29:

Porter 37

Galena Park 13 FINAL

Aldine Eisenhower 27

Beaumont Westbrook 17 FINAL

Fort Bend Kempner 19

Aldine 3 FINAL

South Houston 10

Baytown Lee 14 FINAL

AROUND THE AREA:

Clear Falls 14

Fort Bend Hightower 19 FINAL

Klein Cain 57

CyFair 7 FINAL

Fulshear 19

Pearland 12 FINAL

Galveston Ball 54

Manvel 26 FINAL

Clear Brook 26

Pasadena Dobie 53 FINAL

Humble Kingwood 29

Clear Creek 0 FINAL

Conroe Oak Ridge 43

Klein 67 FINAL

Katy Jordan 66

Cypress Creek 20 FINAL

Houston Northbrook 22

Houston Chavez 12 FINAL

Houston Lamar 0

Humble Atascocita 35 FINAL

Tomball 41

Houston Stratford 39 FINAL

Houston Westside 21

Richmond George Ranch 29 FINAL

Friendswood 23

Fort Bend Marshall 27 FINAL

Rosenberg Terry 0

Houston Worthing 31 FINAL

AROUND THE STATE:

Prosper 14

Austin Westlake 35 FINAL

Crowley 50

Birdville 14 FINAL

North Forney 7

Dallas Skyline 21 FINAL