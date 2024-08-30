Despite earlier rain showers, high school football underway

Despite some scattered showers throughout the area during the day and evening, most games got underway on time and the typical suspects found a way to win tonight. There were some eyebrow-raising scores particularly with Klein Cain’s big win over Cy-Fair, Fulshear’s upset of Pearland, and Galveston Ball’s big win over Manvel.
Here’s tonight’s final scores for Thursday, August 29:
Porter 37
Galena Park 13 FINAL
Aldine Eisenhower 27
Beaumont Westbrook 17 FINAL
Fort Bend Kempner 19
Aldine 3 FINAL
South Houston 10
Baytown Lee 14 FINAL
AROUND THE AREA:
Clear Falls 14
Fort Bend Hightower 19 FINAL
Klein Cain 57
CyFair 7 FINAL
Fulshear 19
Pearland 12 FINAL
Galveston Ball 54
Manvel 26 FINAL
Clear Brook 26
Pasadena Dobie 53 FINAL
Humble Kingwood 29
Clear Creek 0 FINAL
Conroe Oak Ridge 43
Klein 67 FINAL
Katy Jordan 66
Cypress Creek 20 FINAL
Houston Northbrook 22
Houston Chavez 12 FINAL
Houston Lamar 0
Humble Atascocita 35 FINAL
Tomball 41
Houston Stratford 39 FINAL
Houston Westside 21
Richmond George Ranch 29 FINAL
Friendswood 23
Fort Bend Marshall 27 FINAL
Rosenberg Terry 0
Houston Worthing 31 FINAL
AROUND THE STATE:
Prosper 14
Austin Westlake 35 FINAL
Crowley 50
Birdville 14 FINAL
North Forney 7
Dallas Skyline 21 FINAL
Leave a Comment