ONEOK’s Mont Belvieu Natural Disaster Response Exercise held to Reinforce Disaster Preparedness

MONT BELVIEU–ONEOK, one of the largest diversified energy infrastructure companies delivering energy products and services vital to an advancing world, recently hosted a full-scale emergency preparedness exercise in Mont Belvieu, Texas. In partnership with the City of Mont Belvieu, the Mont Belvieu Fire Department, Mont Belvieu Police Department and non-government organizations, ONEOK mobilized its Incident Management Team, tactical command vehicles and other emergency tools to workshop a response to a natural disaster scenario.

Safety and Service are Core Values at ONEOK, and exercises like this help ensure the company is prepared to support its people and its communities in the event of an emergency.