County Uplift 2.0 okayed by court to proceed

Provides Financial Assistance for Low Income Families

HARRIS COUNTY – A District Court has approved a revised Harris County program to support low-income families.

Harris County is moving forward with an initiative that provides financial aid to Houstonians that need it most.

On Friday, the Harris County Attorney’s Office confirmed that the 165th District Court had denied the Texas Attorney General’s Office’s attempt to shut down the plan, which is titled the “Community Prosperity Program.”

The program will provide financial support to approved families that are living at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. The aid will be handled on preloaded debit cards that are restricted to essential items like housing, utilities, transportation, groceries and bill payments.

The Community Prosperity Program was developed after the Texas Supreme Court halted a different initiative for low income communities called Uplift Harris. Uplift Harris would have provided $500 per month to underserved households with fewer spending parameters.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton disapproved of the Uplift Harris proposal, and the state eventually stopped it.

In a statement announcing the court’s decision, Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee said his office was proud of the state’s decision.

“My office is pleased with today’s ruling, and I hope this will put an end to the state’s attempt to shut down a program that offers financial stability to our residents who need it the most,” Menefee said. “Harris County addressed the State’s concerns about Uplift Harris, but the AG still felt the need to sue the County again. This shows that the AG’s lawsuit is not about the law; it’s about using people living in poverty as a means to score political points. I will continue to fight for the people of Harris County against state leaders trying to undermine local control.”