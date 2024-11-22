Upcoming bridge repairs on I-10 East Freeway this weekend, motorists should expect delays.

From TxDOT
HOUSTON –To continuenecessary bridge repairs, crews will completely close the I-10 East Freeway eastbound mainlanes from I-69 Eastex Freeway to Lockwood Dr.beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, November 22 to 5 a.m. Monday, November 25 there will be several lane closures taking place.
The I-10 East Freeway eastbound mainlanes from I-69 Eastex Freeway to Lockwood Dr:
Motorists will continue on I-10 East Freeway and exit Lockwood Dr. to access I-10 East.
The I-10 East Freeway eastbound Waco St. entrance ramp:
Motorist will continue on the I-10 eastbound frontage road and use the entrance ramp past Lockwood Dr. to access I-10.
Lockwood Dr. north and southbound at I-10 East Freeway frontage road:
Motorists will follow the posted detour signs to access I-10/Lockwood Dr.
This closure and detour information can be found at Houston TranStar. Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route.
Leave a Comment