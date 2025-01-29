Crowded Houston area market receives new area code

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

The influx of new residents into the Houston metro area and the demand for more and more phones has resulted in the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) to approve an additional area code for the region. The new 621 area code will encompass the greater Houston metropolitan area and surrounding communities such as Baytown, League City, Missouri City, Pasadena, Pearland, Sugar Land, and The Woodlands and will encompass Harris, Austin, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Liberty, Montgomery, San Jacinto, and Waller Counties.

According to the PUCT, the new area code began on Jan. 23, 2025, while existing area codes, 281, 346, 713, and 832 will remain in use.

With the advent of the burner phone, the use of multiple phones now by individuals more and more, the increase for phone numbers has increased.

Telephone customers requesting a new phone number in the 281/346/713/832 area code overlay region may be assigned a number beginning with 621. Whether they’re requesting new service, adding a line, or in some cases, moving their service, customers could be assigned one with the new 621 code.

The PUCT wanted the public to know some important facts about the new area code:

• Existing telephone numbers will not change.

• The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to the new area code.

• What qualifies as a local call now will remain a local call.

• Customers in the new area code region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and between the Houston-area overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.

• Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911 and 988, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511, 611, 711, or 811 if those services are currently available in their community.

Telephone customers should continue to identify their telephone number as a 10-digit number (3-digit area code + 7-digit telephone number) and include the area code when sharing the number.

Customers should ensure the accurate area code is reflected across their devices and personal identification. This includes any equipment that uses their phone number (i.e. automatic dialing equipment, wireless phones, PBXs, fax machines, internet dial-up numbers, speed dialers, call forwarding settings, voicemail services, medical alert devices, safety alarm security systems and gates, ankle monitors). It also includes printed communications including websites, personal and business stationary and printed checks, advertising materials, contact information, and personal or pet ID tags.

For more information, please contact your local telephone provider.

Texas consumers with questions or concerns about their telecommunications service should contact their provider first. If they do not feel the provider’s response adequately addressed their needs, they should contact the PUCT’s Consumer Protection Division.