Chamber elects new officers, prepares for banquet

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

After surviving a near death knell after COVID and other extenuating circumstances, the Highlands-Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce has resurrected into a vibrant organization once again and is only days away from one of the organization’s most important events of the year.

On Thursday, Feb. 13, the chamber will host their annual 2025 Sweetheart Gala and Awards Banquet at the Monument Inn, 4406 Independence Parkway, in LaPorte.

The evening events begin at 6:45 p.m. and include awards for the year, a silent auction, and a wonderful meal.

Earlier in January, chamber members voted in new officers for 2025. Bella Dion of Sterling-White Funeral Home will lead the chamber as president, Jim Wadzinski as vice president, Kathryn Singleton will serve as secretary, and Ana Clark as treasurer. Directors include Alicia Spears, Gretchen Knowles, Randy Casey, Kent Clingerman, Cheri Melcher, Xiomara Duran, and Brenda Moore.

Recently, award winners for the year have been announced: Sterling-White Funeral Home as the Business Of The Year; Mike Joseph, Terry Davis Award; Jose Gomez, Constable of the Year; Ruben Lopez, Jr., Firefighter of the Year; and Keith Shelton as Sheriff’s Deputy Of The Year.

It’s not too late to purchase tickets or sponsorship for the annual banquet. A Title Sponsorship is $1,500 and includes 8 tickets, two bottles of wine, and recognition at the banquet. A Table Sponsorship is $500 and includes four tickets, two bottles of wine, and recognition. Individual tickets to the event are $75.

The evening is dedicated to celebrating exceptional individuals and businesses that stand out in the community.

For more information, to purchase tickets or a sponsorship, visit allabouthighlands.org.