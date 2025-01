From Goose Creek CISD

Goose Creek CISD has observed the weather forecast for this week, anticipating a hard freeze, ice, snow, and an impact on travel into Wednesday.

As a result, school and all after-school activities for Tuesday, January 21, and Wednesday, January 22, are canceled.

Further updates on the status of school on Thursday, January 23, will be communicated by 6:00 PM on Wednesday, January 22.