Loggins Hardware celebrates 50-year milestone in business

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

A brief conversation between a loan officer and a business owner has turned into a legacy after the ink dried on the contract 50 years ago. This year, Loggins Hardware in Highlands celebrates their 50th anniversary in business.

Roy Loggins found the secret to success in business, and it has provided job security for him, and his second and third generation family members.

“I was working as the vice president and loan officer with Highlands State Bank and this opportunity came along in 1974,” he said.

Aubrey Scott owned Scott’s Building Supply for 25 years and was a customer of Loggins at the bank. The lot started as a cabinet shop and then Scott expanded it into the building and business that remains today.

“He was Ace Hardware store No. 1266. That would be a long time ago and those numbers are much higher now,” Loggins smiled.

Ace Hardware now has 5,900 stores in about 60 countries that are locally owned and operated.

“He walked in one day and sat down at my desk and said he was tired. I told him I’d just buy it from him,” Loggins said. “He couldn’t believe it.” The papers were signed and 50 years later, Loggins said it all worked out okay. Loggins renamed it Loggins Building and Hardware and took over on Jan. 1, 1975.

Scott didn’t abandon Loggins, he stayed on to help.

“He lived close by and worked in here with us for a while to help us get our feet on the ground. Just like any other business, we’ve had our ups and downs,” he said.

The store celebrates its 75th anniversary (between Scott and Loggins) and shows no signs of its age.

One of the disadvantages, being off the main drag, Loggins turned into an advantage.

“Being a block off of Main Street has its benefits and disadvantages,” he said. He likes that he doesn’t have to put up with the traffic which can be crazy at times.

He’s also relied on word of mouth to help him keep the business running, but he also found the secret sauce to make his customer base grow.

“Good customer service brings them back,” he said. “In a big box store, a customer can walk into the store and not be able to find help.”

A bonus for him was having his wife, son, and grandson involved in the business.

“I think there’s still plenty of years left in the old business to get Bryan (his son) down the road aways,” his dad said.

There hasn’t been a lot of change.

“We just keep innovating. We try to keep the right products, change around products here and there that they can’t find elsewhere,” Bryan said.

To host a lot of variety also means lots of inventory.

“We are really pushed for space, but we make it work,” he said.

They carry a variety of products like lumber, plywood, concrete steps, building materials and much more.

They have thousands of items for customers to choose from to help with their home repairs or projects.

One thing that hasn’t changed in 50 years is the sales ticket.

“We still handwrite our tickets the old-fashioned way,” he said, saying they’re keeping a little of the old and new since it works for them.

Customers like to hear the pecking on the manual typewriter that Loggins has been using since he bought the business.

Roy continues to do the paperwork which is fine by Bryan.

“I’m glad he’s doing it. It frees me up to do other things,” Bryan said.

“The joke around here is that I will retire before my dad,” Bryan laughed. “I’ve put in 33 years at the store.”

They credit their employees’ help over the years with keeping the customer service top notch.

Loggins also wanted to thank the community for their support and patronage over the years.

His dad, at 81, still has his health and has no intention of slowing down. After all, he has his family with him every day, and his customers are his friends. What more could a man ask for?

Drop by to see Roy and the boys at 713 Oak Ave. in Highlands and wish them a happy anniversary. They’re open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, and closed on Sundays. You can reach them by phone at 281-426-3516.