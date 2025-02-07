Simper hired as new Eagles football coach

From community reports

One of the most sought-after coaching positions in Texas high school football has been filled.

Cody Simper, the head football coach at Cypress Woods High School, has been hired as the new head coach at Barbers Hill High School, replacing Carl Abseck, who held the role for four seasons. Simper’s first day on the job will be February 10.

“It was quickly apparent that Cody has the qualities our district espouses,” said Barbers Hill Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole. “He has small-town values, a great work ethic and gets the absolute most out of his kids because of the relationships he builds.”

Simper, 43, comes to Barbers Hill with an impressive track record. Over the course of his career, he has compiled a 106-55 overall record. Most recently, he led Cypress Woods to an 8-3 season in 2024, following a district championship performance in 2022. Before his time at Cypress Woods, Simper spent five seasons at Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial, where he posted an impressive 50-14 record and guided the team to the Class 5A-Division I state semifinals in 2020.

Simper’s hiring comes at a time when the Barbers Hill football program is expected to maintain its tradition of excellence. The previous three head coaches at the school all won state championships, setting a high bar for Simper’s tenure.

When asked about the move, Simper expressed excitement about joining the Barbers Hill community, citing the school’s culture of excellence and the close-knit feel of the Mont Belvieu area as key factors in his decision. He also noted that the family-friendly atmosphere was ideal for his family and young son.

“I’m thrilled to be joining a community that has such a rich tradition of success both on and off the field,” said Simper. “Barbers Hill’s commitment to excellence is a perfect fit for my coaching philosophy, and I’m excited to work with the talented athletes here to continue building on that legacy.”

Simper’s coaching career began in 2004 at Corpus Christi Ray, where he served as a running backs coach. He later moved on to Cy-Fair ISD in 2008, working as offensive coordinator at Cypress Springs. At just 28 years old, he landed his first head coaching job at Corpus Christi Ray in 2010. Known for his high-energy, organized approach, Simper is recognized for his ability to implement a wide-open style of football and for encouraging his athletes to participate in multiple sports.

Simper was on campus at Barbers Hill High School on Friday to meet with coaches and players, beginning his transition into the new role.

With his experience, energy and commitment to fostering a culture of excellence, Coach Simper is ready to take the reins of the Barbers Hill Eagles and continue their proud football tradition.