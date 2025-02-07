Harris County sues wastewater facility in Crosby for water quality violations

By David Taylor / Managing editor

A wastewater facility in Crosby is in hot water after they allegedly refused to correct problems.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee announced on Thursday that he has filed a lawsuit against Roving Meadwos Utilities, Inc., and secured a court order to temporarily stop its Crosby wastewater treatment facility from continuing serious water quality violations that allegedly threaten public health in the community.

“Clean water is a basic necessity—families shouldn’t have to worry about bacteria or sewage in their water,” Menefee said. “When we find bacteria levels more than 1,000 times the legal limit, we have to act fast to protect Harris County residents.”

According to a press release from the County Attorney’s office, Harris County Pollution Control Services inspected the facility a total of seven times between March 2021 and January 2025. During those inspections, multiple violations were found including extremely high levels of E. coli bacteria and raw sewage leaking directly onto the ground.

Menefee says the facility, located at 3806 FM 1942, releases water into local county ditches that feed into the Trinity-San Jacinto Coastal Basin.

The County Attorney said the company ignored repeated warnings to fix the issues and now find themselves facing court.

“What makes this case particularly concerning is the potential threat to public health and the environment, and the unwillingness to correct these violations,” Menefee added. “Enough is enough. If you break the law and put people at risk, we will hold you accountable.”

Menefee is seeking legal remedy to force the company to fix its treatment processes, improve monitoring, and immediately report any future violations.

The county attorney is asking residents who have concerns about water quality to reach out to Harris County Pollution Control Services by visiting their website at pcs.harriscountytx.gov.