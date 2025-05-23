Graduation dates and times for the Class of 2025

The Barbers Hill High School Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Eagle Stadium.

The Crosby High School Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Friday, May 30, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.

The Goose Creek Memorial High School Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Stallworth Stadium.

The Huffman Hargrave High School Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 4 p.m. at Ford Arena, 5115 Interstate 10 Access Rd., Beaumont, TX 77705.

The IMPACT Early College High School Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. at Lee College.

The Robert E. Lee High School Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Thursday, May 22, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Stallworth Stadium.

The Ross S. Sterling High School Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Stallworth Stadium

The Stuart Career Tech High School Class of 2025 graduation will be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Lee College.