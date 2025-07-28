Air Alliance unveils updated air quality dashboard

By David Taylor / Managing Editor

In a significant stride towards enhancing air quality monitoring in Houston, Air Alliance has launched an updated version of its air quality dashboard on their website. This innovative tool aims to provide real-time air quality data to residents, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health and environment.

Juan Flores, director of programs for Air Alliance Houston, shared insights into the dashboard’s functionality and its impact on the community.

“We created one dashboard that brings all the air monitors under one home. Now people can go to our website and check out the air quality in their respective neighborhoods,” Flores explained.

The dashboard integrates various types of air monitors, including Purple Air monitors and Sensit monitors.

“We use different types of air monitors. We have Purple Airs, Sensit monitors, and Sensit RAMPS. This dashboard has them all under one home,” Flores added.

Flores emphasized the importance of the dashboard in providing real-time data, which can be crucial for residents with respiratory issues.

“It’s real-time. People can use this data to make decisions about being outdoors, especially if they have respiratory issues,” he said.

The dashboard is designed to be user-friendly, with color-coded indicators to represent air quality levels.

“It’s pretty simple. It’s color-coded. If it comes out green, the air quality is good. If it goes up to red, it’s getting bad. If it ever goes to purple, you probably don’t want to be outdoors at all,” Flores explained.

Air Alliance has been building this network over the past three years, with monitors placed in various locations within the community, including homes, schools, and city halls and the investment is over $100,000.

“Our network is in people’s neighborhoods, and it really helps out. We have about 60 air monitors spread out,” Flores noted. In addition to those, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has another 47 air monitors and Harris County Pollution Control boasts 12 making Harris County the most monitored county in the state.

The organization has received support from foundations such as Beyond Petrochemicals, which has helped fund the purchase of these monitors. “We got money from foundations to support us, such as Beyond Petrochemicals. They give us money, and other foundations support the work that we do,” Flores said.

Residents can access the dashboard on the Air Alliance website at airalliancehouston.org. The dashboard is located on the left side of the website under the air monitoring section. Flores encourages residents to use this tool to stay informed about air quality in their neighborhoods and make decisions that can protect their health.

The organization is promoting a QR code that residents can scan and it will take them directly to the new dashboard. (see online)

For more information, visit airalliancehouston.org.