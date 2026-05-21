Good Stuff!

Community donates 1000 Stuffed Animals To First Responders as Comfort companions

HIGHLANDS — In the spirit of spring and community kindness, the San Jacinto Community Center in Highlands gave local first responders something special to keep on hand for children facing frightening emergencies: stuffed animals meant to comfort them in moments of trauma.

The center’s inaugural “Stuffed With Care” drive collected more than 1,000 stuffed animals, which were distributed to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 3, Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton’s office, and the Highlands Fire Department, including ambulances serving the area.

San Jacinto Community Center Director Tonya Kostka said the idea grew from seeing similar efforts elsewhere, but she wanted to make the impact broader.

“I thought, well, I’ll go a step further and I will support all our first responders, not just our deputies that work the area,” Kostka said. “So, we reached out and we supported the fire department as well.”

Kostka said the campaign was designed with one simple goal in mind — helping children find a sense of comfort when everything around them feels overwhelming.

“Whenever they’re on a scene where there’s a child that might need a little comfort, hopefully it helps. That was our plan,” she said.

The drive began in mid- February, continued through March, and wrapped up in April. Donors were asked to provide new stuffed animals, with community members, seniors, and local businesses stepping up in a major way. Kostka de scribed the response as overwhelming and heartfelt. “It was a labor of love,” she said.

“It was definitely coming from all angles.”

Among the supporters were Crosby Sheffield Liquidation, the Rotary Club of Highlands, Randy Casey State Farm, and seniors who attend the center regularly and brought stuffed animals day after day.

For first responders, the donation is more than just a kind gesture — it’s a practical tool for helping children cope during chaotic and traumatic situations.

Lt. Aaron Waybright of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 3 said stuffed animals can offer immediate emotional reassurance at scenes where children may be scared and confused.

“When kids are in trauma, they look for what they consider a soothing trigger and that could be holding a stuffed animal and stroking the soft fur or just something that they can hold themselves tight while things are chaotic around them,” Waybright said. “We really appreciate this. It will really be impactful.”

Kostka said each law enforcement group received four large bags of stuffed animals, while the fire department received even more to stock two stations and their emergency vehicles.

She also said the success of the first drive means it won’t be the last.

“This will be an annual thing moving forward,” Kostka said. “So we’ll keep doing it each year.”

As spring blooms across Highlands, the “Stuffed With Care” drive has already planted seeds of compassion that will continue growing — one child, one emergency, and one stuffed animal at a time.