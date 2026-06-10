Taps, Tribute and Tradition Mark The Memorial Day Ceremony

By David Taylor Managing Editor

HIGHLANDS — The mournful notes of Taps drifted across the 80-acre grounds of Sterling-White Cemetery on Monday morning as community members gathered to honor the nation’s fallen service members during a Memorial Day ceremony in Highlands.

The solemn observance featured the reading of dozens of names of veterans who died during the past year and were buried at Sterling-White. Veteran Don Guillory of the Crosby American Legion read each name aloud, while fellow veteran Dois Sutton rang a bell after every name, creating a moving cadence of remembrance across the cemetery.

“As we begin this service, may we take a moment to reflect on the courage, dedication and selflessness of those we honor today,” said Isabelle Dion, owner of Sterling-White Funeral Home in Highlands. “And may we also keep their families and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers on behalf of everyone at Sterling-White.”

The ceremony’s featured speaker, Cadet Major Khailyn Hellweg, a recent graduate of Crosby High School who is preparing to enter the U.S. Marines, spoke of the personal meaning of service and sacrifice.

“Memorial Day is one of the most important days our nation observes because it reminds us that freedom is never free,”

Hellweg said. “It is a day to remember the brave men and women who gave their lives so that future generations could live with the freedoms and opportunities we have today.” Hellweg said she has been inspired by veterans, active-duty service members and members of her own family, calling service “more than just wearing a uniform — it’s about protecting others and standing for something greater than yourself.”

She also reflected on the rows of flags placed throughout the cemetery.

“Those flags are more than decorations,” Hellweg said. “They are symbols of remembrance, gratitude, and respect. Each one represents a life given in service to this country — a person who had dreams, family, friends and a future, but chose to sacrifice everything for their country.”

The ceremony also included a prayer from Rev. Keenan Smith of Crosby Church, who reminded attendees of the cost of the freedoms Americans often take for granted.

“Gathered on this hallowed ground, we stand here today with the freedom to worship, the freedom to pray, the freedom to gather,” Smith said. “Today we honor those who gave their lives and remember the sacrifices that have been made.”

He added, “May we walk in humility, stand in courage, and live worthy of the freedoms that have been purchased with a high price.”

Boy Scout Troop 264, Troop 1264 and Pack 264, under the direction of Mark Owen and Walter Mosley, also participated in the program, helping underscore the ceremony’s message of remembrance across generations.

From the ringing of the bell to the final notes of Taps, the Memorial Day ceremony at Sterling- White offered a powerful reminder that the nation’s fallen are not forgotten.