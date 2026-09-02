Setting the Standard from Curb to Classroom

GOOSE CREEK SUPERINTENDENT’S MESSAGE

The 2026-2027 school year is underway, and we have started the year with high expectations for our students and staff. We believe our students are capable of more, and as a district, we must hold ourselves to that same standard.

One way we are putting that commitment into action is through our new Curb to Classroom initiative. Campuses are holding weekly readiness huddles to ensure our schools are safe and ready for learning from the moment students, families, and visitors arrive.

The experience our students and families have with a school begins before they walk through the front door. Parking lots should be free of trash and debris. Landscaping should be maintained, and campus signage kept up to date. Flags should also be properly displayed. Arrival areas should be safe and ready to welcome students. These details may seem small individually, but together they communicate something important about the pride we take in our schools.

That same attention continues inside. Our main entrances and front offices should be clean and welcoming, with staff prepared to support those who enter our buildings. Hallways should be orderly, restrooms maintained, and student spaces prepared for the day. Ultimately, that attention extends to the classroom, where instructional materials should be in place and the environment conducive to learning.

Those standards also apply to the service we provide. In September, campus front office staff will receive customer service training focused on aligning expectations across the district. We want families and visitors to receive the same welcoming, professional experience regardless of which Goose Creek CISD campus they enter.

Curb to Classroom reinforces accountability at every level. Each week, campus teams take a closer look at their surroundings and address areas that need attention. When an issue is identified, someone takes ownership and follows through. This process helps ensure that our expectations are reflected in what we do every day.

Why does this matter? Because our surroundings influence how we feel about where we learn and work. A well-maintained campus communicates pride. A welcoming front office tells families they matter. A classroom prepared for students allows learning to begin without unnecessary distractions.

Curb to Classroom is one more way we are working to strengthen the experience of every student and family in Goose Creek CISD. High expectations should be evident inside our classrooms, but they should also be visible from the moment someone arrives at the curb.

As we continue through the school year, I am excited about what lies ahead. When we take pride in our schools and hold ourselves to a higher standard, we create an environment that reflects what we believe about our students: they deserve our very best.

Joe Rodriguez Superintendent of Schools