HIGHLANDS ROTARY: Washer tournament raises Funds and Fun

HIGHLANDS – Dozens of Rotarians, both local and city-wide, and friends and other residents converged on Charlie’s Ice House on N. Main Street last Saturday, Sept. 10 to compete in the 15th Annual Washer Board Charity Competition.

This year the festivities included a special presentation to Rotarian Charlie Ward for reaching a Level 2 Major Donor category for Rotary International, and Highlands Rotary’s International Exchange student not only was present, but competed in the games.

The tournament is now in its 15th year, and the money raised by the Rotary Club is used for international projects, including Polio eradication worldwide. The club usually nets about $8000 for this effort.

Over 25 2-man teams competed for the honors of winning and having bragging rights, plus some nominal cash prizes.

Winners this year were:

1st Place – COUGARS CHASERS, Trip Teel and Brycen Wells;

2nd Place – SMOKE SHOW, Justin Smith and Brandon Sweeney;

3rd Place – JIM & STEVE, Jim Neff and Steve Miller;

Rotarian Trophy, to North Shore Rotarian Terri Denny.

Top Washer Thrower was Trip Teel, named in a throw-off between himself and teammate Brycen Wells.

There was also a silent auction, and a raffle. In a live auction, a beautiful quilt with a Texas Flag theme was auctioned for $500. The quilt was sewn by Connie Russell.

When receiving his award, Charlie Ward was quoted as saying this was his 30th year in business in Highlands, and his giving through Rotary was a way of saying thanks and paying back to the community for his successful years in business.