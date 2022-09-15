NOTICE OF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE AND MONTHLY MEETINGS

The Administrative office of Harris County Emergency Services District #14 (“District”) is located 2301 E. Wallisville Road, Highlands, TX 77562. The District’s mailing address is PO Box 96, Highlands, TX 77562. The District holds regular meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at the Highlands Volunteer Fire Department located at 2301 E Wallisville Rd, Highlands, TX 77562 at 12:00 noon. The public is cordially invited to attend all meetings. The Board of Commissioners are President, Jim Strouhal,;Vice President, Mark Taylor; Secretary, Jerry Ickes; Treasurer, Johnny Gaeke; Member, Elaine Marshall. www.hcesd14.net

The attorney for the District is Weston Cotten, Law Offices of Weston Cotten, P.C., 1500 E. Wallisville Road, Highlands, TX 77562, telephone number 281-421,4050. Email address weston@westoncotten.com, September 13, 2022