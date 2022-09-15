SMALL TAXING UNIT NOTICE

The Harris County Emergency Services District #14 will hold a meeting at the Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, 2301 E Wallisville Road, Highlands, Texas 7562 at 12 noon, on Monday, September 19, 2022, to consider adopting a tax rate for tax year 2022.

The proposed tax rate is 0.0500 per $100 of value.

No change in the tax rate is planned.

The ESD#14 tax rate has not increased since the inception of ESD #14 in 1999.

The proposed rated would increase total taxes paid on property in Harris County ESD #14 by .0024477/$100.