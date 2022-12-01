Highlands, Crosby look forward to Santa

HIGHLANDS/CROSBY – Christmas Season, with parades, Santa appearances, and Holiday festivals will get started next week, with some changes in the traditional events. Highlands Chamber is planning their festivities at the Community Center this year, instead of the Park on San Jacinto.

HIGHLANDS

Highlands is welcoming Santa Thursday, December 8 at 5:00 p.m to 7:00 p.m.. He will arrive on a fire truck to chat with local kids about what they want for Christmas, sponsored by a combination of Harris County Precinct 3, the Highlands-Lynchburg Chamber of Commerce and the Highlands Fire Dept. Free Hot Chocolate and cookies will be served by the Rotary Club of Highlands and the Highlands Horizons. This annual tradition goes back over 30 years.

Santa will be in the Community Center, for pictures with Santa and for children to tell him their wishes for Christmas.

CROSBY

The season begins at Crosby Church on Saturday, December 10th, with a Christmas Festival sponsored by the Crosby-Huffman Chamber of Commerce. It will be held from 1:00pm to 5:00pm at 5725 Hwy 90 in Crosby. Planned events include a Christmas Market, Entertainment, an appearance by Holly the Elf, a Petting Zoo starting at 2:00pm, a Hayride (remember them), a balloon artist and more.

You will be able to have your picture taken with SANTA and get a goody bag from 2:00 to 4:00pm. There will also be free Hot Dogs, Popcorn, and Cotton Candy for attendees small and large.

And then at 6:00pm, back in town there will be a Christmas Parade! The parade starts and finishes at the Middle School, travels up FM2100 and First Street to Wahl, and then returns.

CUIC (Churches United In Caring) will hold a Marry Christmas Sale ongoing until Dec. 16 at their store on Church Street, with 50% off most items.