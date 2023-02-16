Stephens spreads screening message to Super Bowl media

PHOENIX – Scott Stephens spent several days prior to the Super Bowl speaking with national media about his son’s death from SCA, or Sudden Cardiac Arrest. Stephen’s message was that all student athletes should get a screening for potential heart defects prior to their participation in stressful sports.

Accompanying Stephens was Randy Grimes, retired NFL Tampa Bay Buccaneer player and author of a book “Off Center,” about recovery from painkillers.

The pair had about 30 interviews of 15 minutes each, and were able to reach a wide national audience. Stephens spoke about the work of his Cody Foundation, and his success in getting state legislatures to include screenings in high school athletic programs.