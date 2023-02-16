Small plane crashes in Crosby, 2 injured

CROSBY, Texas — A small aircraft reportedly crashed near a rail yard in northeast Harris County, according to the sheriff’s office. The accident happened Sunday evening, around 10:00 pm. Crosby Volunteer Fire Department responded to the aircraft down, with Harris County ESD5 Crosby EMS and Huffman Fire Department assisting.

Officials said that deputies responded to where the Cessna 172H crashed near Beaumont Highway and Adlong Johnson Road.

According to officials, the plane failed at takeoff at a private airfield and struck a train at the nearby rail yard.

The passenger and pilot aboard the plane were taken to hospital via Life Flight and the other by ambulance, Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Their status is unclear at this time, officials said.

According to documents, the plane is registered to someone in the Katy area and was coming in from the Baytown area.