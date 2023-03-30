Crosby Rodeo announces performers

Entertainment, BBQ Cook-off, Championship Rodeo June 2 thru June 10

CROSBY – The Crosby Fair & Rodeo has announced the line-up of entertainers for this year, and tickets are now on sale on their website. Prices range from $15 to $20, with a child’s ticket only $5.

This year there will be four nights of music and entertainment, as well as two nights of PRCA Championship Rodeo competition. This popular event sells out early, so get tickets soon.

Cooking teams will be busy on Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3 for the BBQ Cook-off.

Entertainment starts Friday evening, June 2 with the popular Bag of Donuts as the main attraction, and the local Crosby band 22’s as the opener.

On Saturday morning, June 3rd the traditional Parade will start at 10:00am, according to CFR President Ronnie Ehrlich. The next night, Saturday June 3 the performer Sunny Saucedo from San Antonio will be the main attraction.

During the week Ag students will be showing their exhibits, and being judged. The livestock auction will take place on Thursday, June 8 with Buyer’s dinner at 4:00pm, Awards at 5:45pm, and the Livestock Auction at 6:00pm according to Justin George, Auction Committee chairman.

Entertainment and the Rodeo continue on Friday night, June 9 with Creed Fisher as the main act, and Tyler Halverson as the opener. This is the first night of the PRCA rodeo competition.

Saturday morning, June 10 at 10:00am will be the Little Wrangler Rodeo, a fan and family favorite.

That evening the main attraction will be Giovannie & The Hired Guns, and Austin Meade. The second and final event of the PRCA Championship Rodeo will precede the entertainment, starting at 7:30pm.