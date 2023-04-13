Wife shoots ex-husband on Wallflower Street

EAST HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a woman’s ex-husband was found dead outside a home in the 1300 block of Wallflower, near Baytown last Sunday morning April 2.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a couple, who was previously married, were involved in an argument when the woman grabbed a gun and shot her ex-husband.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s or 40s, stepped outside, where he later collapsed and died, Gonzalez said.

The ex-wife then ran toward a neighbor’s home, where she was eventually found.

Deputies said an argument started inside the home between the divorced couple.

Investigators believe the man was shot inside the home and collapsed outside on the lawn.

“They still cohabitate or live together, is what we are told. We don’t know what their living arrangements were,” Gonzalez said in a news conference. “We’ll have to determine exactly what happened, what led up to the shooting.”

Although details are limited, the sheriff said this isn’t the first time authorities had to check on the home. He said a previous call for service was issued before an arrest was made at that time, in a case unrelated to Sunday’s deadly shooting, but they are working to clarify who was taken into custody.

Gonzalez said the woman was cooperating with authorities. It was not immediately known if she would face any charges.